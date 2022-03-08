Biden to announce ban on US imports of Russian energy: Source

US President Joe Biden will announce a ban on US import of Russian energy in a bid to ramp up its efforts in imposing sanctions on Russia and targeting its economy. The information was given by a source familiar with the announcement told USA TODAY. Notably, Biden at 10:45 AM (ET) will announce actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its 'unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.

Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Monday reaffirmed their determination to continue raising costs on Russia in retaliation for its military operation in Ukraine. "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. held a secure video call today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. The leaders affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a press release.

The four leaders also reiterated their commitment to continue providing security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Russia began its "special military operation" in February. Since then, US and allies have held multiple rounds of talks to discuss a joint response to Russia's actions.

The western countries have imposed crippling sanctions on Russia, which has led to a significant fall of the Russian Ruble against the US dollar. Meanwhile, Russia continues to maintain that its operation is aimed at protecting the people of Ukraine and "demilitarizing" the country. (ANI)

