Indian representative in Ramallah Mukul Arya died of natural causes: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday put an end to speculations around the demise of its Ramallah representative, Mukul Arya, saying that he died of natural causes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:56 IST
India's Representative in Ramallah, Mukul Arya.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday put an end to speculations around the demise of its Ramallah representative, Mukul Arya, saying that he died of natural causes. In response to media queries regarding the death of Arya, Representative of India in Ramallah, the official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen some irresponsible comments on the passing away of Shri Mukul Arya, Representative of India in Ramallah. He died of natural causes. We urge that the tragic demise of a young diplomat be treated with decency and respect."

Arya was found dead inside the Indian embassy in Palestine on Monday. Calling Arya a "young and dedicated officer", the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi, said that his passing away will leave a void.

"We are deeply shocked at the sudden demise of Shri Mukul Arya, India's Representative at Ramallah. A young and dedicated officer, his passing away will leave a void. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Ministry to his family members," Bagchi tweeted. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the passing away of Mukul Arya.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

