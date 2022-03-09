Left Menu

China reports 233 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

China on Tuesday reported 233 new local COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
China on Tuesday reported 233 new local COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. Of these infections, 94 were reported in Jilin, 59 in Shandong, 17 in Shaanxi, 12 in Tianjin, 11 each in Hebei and Jiangsu and the rest were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.

As many as 104 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, according to the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15 new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, Xinhua reported citing the commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

