Ukraine crisis: 'Time of the strong' says Ukrainian soldier in active war zone

As the Ukraine conflict continues, Ukrainian soldiers have reportedly shown unexpected resistance to Russian advances throughout the country.

ANI | Irpin | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:26 IST
Ukraine crisis: 'Time of the strong' says Ukrainian soldier in active war zone. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Ukraine

More than 10 days have passed since Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine which reportedly led to the refugee crisis in the neighbouring countries. The UK defence ministry on Monday accused Russia of targeting evacuation corridors in Irpin. The ministry noted that due to heavy fighting, Irpin has been without heat, water, or electricity for several days.

Karaken, a soldier guarding the entrance to the Bucha district of Irpin in Ukraine, told ANI that his countrymen are strong enough to resist Russian aggression. His helmet says, "Time of the strong."ANI is reporting from a war zone in Irpin (Ukraine) where heavy shelling is going on between Russia and Ukraine. ANI has captured the situation unfolding at the check post in Irpin. ANI asked a soldier carrying rocket launchers what was his name. He said, "I am Ukraine. And where are you from?" The ANI reporter replied, "I am from the Indian media."

On our way back from Irpin to the hotel in Kyiv, ANI saw Ukrainian army personnel in supermarkets buying essential food items and coffee, as it usually snows all day in Irpin and near Kyiv. These personnel are guarding the entry road on Irpin-Kyiv road. The Russians declared a ceasefire for the Kyiv area on Tuesday. However, it's unclear whether a cessation of hostilities will be in force around the Ukrainian capital now. (ANI)

