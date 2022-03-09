Pakistan reports 758 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 758 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday. With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,516,150 in the country, including 17,995 active cases.

Of the total active cases, 722 patients are under critical care. With six fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country mounted to 30,287, according to NCOC.

A total of 36,569 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent was recorded. As many as 1,467,868 people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan so far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with a total of 570,688 infections so far, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 503,128 cases so far, according to the NCOC data. (ANI)

