Kyiv confirms opening of humanitarian corridors in a number of Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed on Wednesday the opening of humanitarian corridors from Enerhodar, Mariupol to Zaporizhia, from Sumy to Poltava and other Ukrainian cities.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:13 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Kyiv [Ukraine], March 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed on Wednesday the opening of humanitarian corridors from Enerhodar, Mariupol to Zaporizhia, from Sumy to Poltava and other Ukrainian cities. Earlier in the day, Enerhodar's head announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor on Wednesday to evacuate residents to Zaporizhia. The local authorities in Bucha, in turn, said that residents of the city and Vorzel will be evacuated to Kyiv on Wednesday.

"From 09:00 [local time, 07:00 GMT], a ceasefire will be introduced on the following routes: Enerhodar - Zaporizhia, Sumy - Poltava, Izyum - Lozova, Mariupol - Zaporizhia, Volnovakha - Pokrovsk, Vorzel, Borodyanka, Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel (Kyiv region) - Kyiv," Vereshchuk told reporters. It is also planned to evacuate 55 children and staff from the orphanage in the city of Vorzel, the official said.

Earlier today, Russia had announced a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday morning for the evacuation of the civilian population, media reports said. The announcement comes after both sides previously blamed each other for disrupting humanitarian corridors. The Russians said that they are ready to provide corridors from Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Zaporizhzhia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

