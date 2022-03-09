Left Menu

IMF to consider providing USD 1.4 bln worth financial aid to Ukraine on Wednesday

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will discuss on Wednesday the emergency financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.4 billion, the IMF said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:29 IST
  United States

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will discuss on Wednesday the emergency financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.4 billion, the IMF said. "Today, we have sent to our Executive Board a proposal they will consider for approval tomorrow for USD 1.4 billion in support for Ukraine, to help it cope with the shock caused by this war," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday at a Climate Capital Conference organized by Financial Times.

The IMF has changed the focus of discussions with Kyiv from "reforms" to "crisis management," she added. On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. (ANI/Sputnik)

