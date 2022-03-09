Asma Shafique, Pakistani student thanks Indian govt for safe evacuation from Ukraine's Sumy

Asma Shafique, a Pakistani student of Sumy State Medical College on Wednesday thanked the Indian Government for her safe evacuation amid the Russia-Ukraine war which entered the fourteenth day today. "Hi, my name is Asma Shafique from Pakistan. I am really grateful and thankful to the Red Cross Society, the Indian Government and the Indian Embassy for safely evacuating us from our places and letting us go to the borders and reach our destinations safely. Thank You," she said.

Pakistani student of Sumy State Medical College is enroute to western Ukraine with fellow batchmates for further evacuation from the country. "We are Indian students from Sumy State University, Ukraine. We have been evacuated yesterday from Sumy safely with full security and currently, we are moving towards Lviv border along my friend from Pakistan," said an Indian student.

The evacuation process of Indian students from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga' has brought about 18 thousand Indians through special flights so far. This comes against the backdrop of Russian forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

