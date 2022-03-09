MoU signed for distribution of LPG gas stoves, cylinders to underprivileged in 3 districts of Nepal with India's aid

An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Nepal-India Women Friendship Society (NIWFS) for the distribution of LPG gas stoves, gas cylinders and accessories to underprivileged households in three districts under the financial assistance of NR 20.49 million of the Government of India. The MoU was signed on the occasion of women's international day, under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in districts -- Sarlahi, Rautahat and Saptari of Madhesh Pradesh. 3000 LPG gas stoves, gas cylinders and accessories are being given through NIWFS in these three districts with the grant assistance of NR 20.49 million, said the Embassy in its statement.

This scheme is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence. The project is inspired by Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) which is a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households that were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes among others. Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors health, education, drinking water & irrigation, electrification, etc., and has completed 467 projects. Amongst these, 81 projects have been undertaken in Province 2, including 19 projects in Sarlahi; 5 projects in Rautahat and 9 projects in Saptari Districts. In addition to these, 87 ambulances to various health posts and 3 school buses have been gifted in these three districts by the Government of India.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging & multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal's upliftment of its people, said the Embassy in its statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)