Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba denounces Germany, says 'you have done too little'

Amid heightened war between Russia and Ukraine, sanctions imposed on Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday denounced Germany saying "You have done too little." In an opinion for Die Welt, Ukraine's Kuleba urged Germany to "open their eyes," give Ukraine weapons, help protect its sky, get fighter jets and impose tougher sanctions on Russia, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Kuleba reminded Germany that Ukraine had asked for preventative sanctions, including targeting Nord Stream 2, long before the all-out invasion, but the important decisions were made "tragically late." "It may seem to you that you have already accomplished a feat by making a number of important decisions. But while people are dying in European Ukraine, you have done too little," said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, reported The Kyiv Independent.

The West hitting a wall, nearly two weeks after the invasion began, the question for the West is becoming what options there are for stepping up the economic heat rising on Russia while avoiding a parallel military escalation, CNN reported. Meanwhile, President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced to tighten sanctions against 160 Russian oligarchs, Russian Council members, Belarus banking sectors also adding crypto-assets.

"We are further tightening the net of sanctions responding to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine - Listing 160 individuals: oligarchs, Russian Federation Council members; Belarus banking sector; Export of maritime navigation technology to Russia and adding crypto-assets," tweeted Leyen. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday denounced Western powers for not approving necessary decisions against Russian military operations in Ukraine and also not saving the country from the missiles and bomb attacks.

"Zelensky: "While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven't been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn't save our cities from these bombs and missiles - although they can," tweeted The Kyiv Independent. President Joe Biden and European leaders are facing political and geopolitical heat after Russian President Vladimir Putin crossed the red line by launching military operations in Ukraine.

Moreover, Zelenskyy daily videos highlighting his country's heroism make it impossible to look away from the horror of the Russian military operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)