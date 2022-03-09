Left Menu

Canada to send another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced sending another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine amid heavy fighting between Russia and Ukraine which entered the fourteenth day today.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:21 IST
Canada to send another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced sending another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine amid heavy fighting between Russia and Ukraine which entered the fourteenth day today. Trudeau told that he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

"Just spoke with Pres Zelenskyy. I let him know that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment. Discussed sanctions against Russia & humanitarian assistance for Ukraine," tweeted Trudeau. The Canadian PM further stated that he had invited Zelenskyy to address Canada's Parliament.

"I invited President @ZelenskyyUa to address Canada's Parliament. Canadians have been inspired by the bravery and resiliency of Ukrainians and the leadership the President has shown, and I know they are eager to hear directly from him," added Trudeau. President Joe Biden and European leaders are facing political and geopolitical heat after Russian President Vladimir Putin crossed the red line by launching military operations in Ukraine.

Moreover, Zelenskyy daily videos highlighting his country's heroism make it impossible to look away from the horror of the Russian military operation. In the latest video message, Zelenskyy left his bunker and appeared defiantly in his government office, lauding Ukrainians protesting against Russian troops.

"(They say), 'I'm here, it's mine, and I won't give it away. My city. My community. My Ukraine,' " Zelenskyy said in the message on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022