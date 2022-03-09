Left Menu

Pakistan: Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bomb attack in Balochistan's Sibi

Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that took place on Tuesday in Sibi district of Balochistan in which six Pakistan soldiers were killed with the bomber identified as "Abdul Rehman Al Bakistani".

ANI | Sibi | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that took place on Tuesday in Sibi district of Balochistan in which six Pakistan soldiers were killed with the bomber identified as "Abdul Rehman Al Bakistani". Taking to Twitter, Wolven Clan, an online portal that covers geopolitics, defence and national security said on Wednesday, "ISKP claims responsibility for suicide in attack in Sibbi one which at least 07 Pak soldiers were killed. Identifies the suicide bomber as "Abdul Rehman Al Bakistani".

The blast took place where the annual Sibi Mela was being held. Six security personnel were killed while 22 others, including 19 law enforcers were wounded on Tuesday. This is a second major suicide attack in the country within a week, as the deadly explosion inside a Peshawar mosque on Friday had claimed 62 lives and injured 189 others.

Hafeez Rind, a senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department Sibi noted that the blast appeared to be a suicide blast adding that the investigation is still underway. The blast occurred near Thandi Sarak, close to an open area where the annual Sibi Mela was being held. Following the blast that left several dead, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Balochistan Chief Minister condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide the best medical assistance to the injured. He vowed to thwart "all conspiracies against the province". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

