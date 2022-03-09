Left Menu

Operation Ganga: Indian Students evacuated from Sumy to board train for Poland

Indian students who were evacuated from Sumy in Ukraine on Tuesday have reached the railway station of the western city of Lviv safely and boarded a special train to Poland.

Indian students who were evacuated from Sumy in Ukraine on Tuesday have reached the railway station of the western city of Lviv safely and boarded a special train to Poland. The students were escorted by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine in coordination with the Red Cross. Indian students from Sumy on board the special train organised with the assistance of Ukrainian authorities.

Indian Embassy in Ukraine assured that the Mission will continue to facilitate their movement westwards. "Bringing back our students safely and securely will remain our priority," it wrote in a tweet. Nearly 22,000 Indians, mainly students, have already been evacuated including from the most active dangerous zones like Kharkiv and Sumy in Ukraine.

When the war broke out, idea was to strengthen the embassy in Kyiv. The first additional MEA team reached Ukraine on February 22. After that, it was a real challenge to flow in personnel, said an official familiar with the developments. This comes against the backdrop of Russian forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

