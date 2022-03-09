Left Menu

Jaishankar meets USIBC envoy Keshap, says can contribute in US-India relations

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with the President of U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), Atul Keshap and praised him for being a long time supporter of the India-US relationship.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:25 IST
Jaishankar meets President of US-India Business Council (Twitter: Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with the President of U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), Atul Keshap and praised him for being a long time supporter of the India-US relationship. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet @USIBC President @USAmbKeshap. So glad that a long-time supporter of the India-US relationship can contribute to it from his new responsibility. Wish him the best in these endeavours."

U.S.-India Business Council is a premier business advocacy group focused on strengthening commercial ties and promoting investment in the U.S.-India corridor. Keshap is a retired career Senior Foreign Service Officer who also served as Charge d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in New Delhi, leading the U.S. Mission's engagement with the government and people of India.

Prior to that, he served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, with policy responsibility for U.S. relations toward eleven countries of Southeast Asia, and helped lead the bureau's domestic and overseas response to the covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

