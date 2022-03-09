Left Menu

Stranded Indian students from Sumy thank PM Modi for safe evacuation from war-torn Ukraine

Students of Sumy State University in Ukraine showed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making efforts for the safe evacuation of Indian Nationals from the war-torn country.

ANI | Sumy | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Students of Sumy State University in Ukraine showed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making efforts for the safe evacuation of Indian Nationals from the war-torn country. "We want to thank PM Modi for making efforts for taking us safely back to India," said the group of students who reached Poland after evacuating from Sumy in Ukraine.

The students also thanked the Indian World Forum, People and Government of Ukraine, Government of India, RedCross and Embassy of India in Kyiv for their contribution to Operation Ganga. "After this fourteen-day of miserable war and wait, we reached Poland. In this situation, we want to thank the Indian World Forum, People and Government of Ukraine, Government of India, RedCross and Embassy of India in Kyiv for making the Operation Ganga successful," exhilarated the students upon reaching Poland.

Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine amid Russian military operations is another feather in India's cap regarding the most challenging evacuation operations carried out by New Delhi so far. This comes after more than 18,000 Indians have been safely evacuated back to their home country via special flights over the last week, reported Vietnam times.

Under the central government's 'Operation Ganga', 76 flights were sent to Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova to rescue Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine. Russia launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

