Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban and thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border following Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:37 IST
PM Modi thanks Hungarian counterpart Orban for facilitating evacuation of over 6000 Indians from Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban and thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border following Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue, read Prime Minister's Office press release.

PM Modi conveyed his warm thanks to Orban and to the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through Ukraine - Hungary border, added the release. Meanwhile, the Hungarian PM conveyed his best wishes to the Indian medical students evacuated from Ukraine and said that they could choose to continue their studies in Hungary if they wished.

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for this generous offer. The leaders agreed to remain in touch on the evolving situation and to continue their efforts to encourage an end to the conflict, added the release.

This comes against the backdrop of Russian forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

