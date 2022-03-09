Left Menu

More than 12,000 Russian troops killed since Ukraine war began: Ukraine

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops are killed till now.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
According to the MFA data on Wednesday, 1070 armored vehicles of different types, 49 aircraft, 81 helicopters, 317 tanks, 120 artillery pieces and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat. Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 482 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 28 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

