Left Menu

India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrives in Romania by IAF flight

India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrived in Romania by IAF flight on Wednesday and will be further transported to war-torn Ukraine.

ANI | Bucharest | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:52 IST
India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrives in Romania by IAF flight
India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrives in Romania by IAF flight (Twitter: Indian Embassy in Romania). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrived in Romania by IAF flight on Wednesday and will be further transported to war-torn Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Romania wrote, "Second tranche of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine which arrived in Bucharest today by IAF flight handed over to Romanian authorities for onward transmission to Ukraine."

India on March 1 sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. The consignment comprised medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. Earlier, mentioning humanitarian assistance to Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian Government, Shringla said, "A flight left this morning having the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland. The consignment comprised of medicines, medical equipment and other relief materials."

Under Operation Ganga, with regards to the evacuation process, special envoys played an instrumental role in dealing with local governments and administration. Continued efforts at the highest level also played a key role in the success of Operation Ganga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were constantly engaged with all stakeholders.

Russia launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global
4
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022