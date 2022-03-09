US to continue supporting Afghan Women, says Afghan local media

The United States has said it will continue to support Afghan women, as per the local Afghan media outlet, Shamshad News. In a tweet, Shamshad News wrote, "Washington says the United States will continue to support Afghan women."

On International Women's Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan also expressed solidarity with Afghan women and girls as they face the consequences of multiple crises, combined with entrenched gender inequality and discrimination, with courage and perseverance. The UN Mission in a press release said that women in Afghanistan are disproportionately impacted by a legacy of conflict, in addition to drought and the collapsing economy, which has plunged millions in Afghanistan into debt and humanitarian need.

Taliban regime which took over Kabul in August last year has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions. (ANI)

