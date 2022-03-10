Left Menu

China witnesses surge in daily COVID-19 cases, logs 402 new local infections

Witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, China on Wednesday reported 402 new locally transmitted infections, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 10-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 09:53 IST
China witnesses surge in daily COVID-19 cases, logs 402 new local infections
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, China on Wednesday reported 402 new locally transmitted infections, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. Notably, the country reported 233 local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 165 were reported in Jilin, 66 in Shandong and Gansu respectively, 21 in Shaanxi, 19 in Tianjin, 17 in Guangdong, 13 in Jiangsu and the rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report. As many as 126 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. A total of 10 new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, Xinhua reported citing the commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022