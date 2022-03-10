Left Menu

US lawmaker introduces bill to designate Pakistan as State Sponsor of Terrorism

A US lawmaker from the state of Pennsylvania has called for the designation of Pakistan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 10:05 IST
US lawmaker introduces bill to designate Pakistan as State Sponsor of Terrorism
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A US lawmaker from the state of Pennsylvania has called for the designation of Pakistan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. Representative Scott Perry has sponsored a bill that seeks "To provide for the designation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, and for other purposes."

This bill has now been referred to the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs. The four main categories of sanctions resulting from designation under these authorities include restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance; a ban on defense exports and sales; certain controls over exports of dual use items; and miscellaneous financial and other restrictions.

Designation under the category also implicates other sanctions laws that penalize persons and countries engaging in certain trade with state sponsors. Currently, there are four countries designated by the US under these authorities: Cuba, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea), Iran, and Syria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022