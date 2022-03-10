Left Menu

Russia dismisses reports about attack on Mariupol hospital as fake news

Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed reports about an attack on a hospital in Mariupol as fake news.

ANI | New York | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:26 IST
Russia dismisses reports about attack on Mariupol hospital as fake news
Emergency services are seen on site of the destroyed Mariupol children's hospital, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9. (Photo: REUTERS. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], March 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed reports about an attack on a hospital in Mariupol as fake news. Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned in his Twitter an "attack on a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, where maternity & children's wards are located," as "horrific," noting that civilians are "paying the highest price for a war that has nothing to do with them."

Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter in response to Guterres' statement: "That's how #Fakenews is born. We warned in our statement back on 7 March (https://russiaun.ru/en/news/070322n) that this hospital has been turned into a military object by radicals. Very disturbing that UN spreads this information without verification." Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022