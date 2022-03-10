Left Menu

Pakistan reports 639 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 639 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:30 IST
Pakistan reports 639 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in past 24 hours
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan reported 639 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday. With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,516,789 in the country, including 18,049 active cases.

Of the total active cases, 707 patients are under critical care. With four fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country mounted to 30,291, according to NCOC.

A total of 36,241 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent was recorded. As many as 1,468,449 people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan so far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with a total of 570,934 infections so far, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 503,279 cases so far, according to the NCOC data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

