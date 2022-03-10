Left Menu

Russia may freeze assets of foreign companies leaving its market: Report

Assets of foreign companies that are suspending or terminating their services in Russia may be frozen, and property rights restricted, Andrey Klishas, the chairman of the Russian upper chamber's Committee on Constitutional Legislation, told Sputnik on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:47 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Assets of foreign companies that are suspending or terminating their services in Russia may be frozen, and property rights restricted, Andrey Klishas, the chairman of the Russian upper chamber's Committee on Constitutional Legislation, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In relation to foreign companies from unfriendly countries that are leaving Russia, not only can such measure as nationalization be applied, but also restriction of property rights, a ban on voting by stock of shares in subsidiaries, freezing of assets, and other measures," Klishas said.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, many international businesses began to leave the Russian market, with over three dozen international companies declaring a downsizing or suspension of their operations in the country, including major air and auto manufacturers, big tech and energy companies. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

