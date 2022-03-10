Indian Embassy unveils plaque of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in Antananarivo

To mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of 75 years of India's Independence, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar organized a special unveiling ceremony of the plaque of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" on Thursday. The event was attended by members of local government, diplomatic corps, Heads of International Organisations, and members of the Indian Diaspora in Madagascar, read the Embassy of India, Antananarivo press release.

The plaque was unveiled through lightning of lamp by the Chief Guest of the event, Minister of Communication and Culture of Madagascar, Andriantogarivo Rakotondrazafy Lalatiana and Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar along with other Ambassadors, Heads of International Organizations, and members of Indian Diaspora in Madagascar. Addressing the audience at the unveiling ceremony, Indian Ambassador Kumar said "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is one of the core philosophies of the Indian civilization. The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam originates from Maha Upanishad that is a Vedic Sanskrit text of Indian philosophy. Vasudha means the earth, aiva provides emphasis and Kutumbakam means a family. 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' means 'the whole earth is one family.'"

Speaking on the occasion the Minister of Communication and Culture of Lalatiana said, "In these difficult times, two years of a pandemic now, where everything seems to separate us, what could be more fundamental than to speak of unity. In this first quarter of the year 2022, this noble thought was taken from an ancient Indian text that is the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the world is one, is therefore totally welcome." The Minister explained the programs of the Ministry of Communication and Culture and said, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam fits perfectly with one of the great civic education programs initiated by the Ministry of Communication and Culture "Iray ihany isika" (we are one). A program drawn from our ancestral values. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a universal philosophy that we can fully share and propagate."

The Minister quoted the speech of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi given at the plenary session of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 23, 2018, "Though there were hardly any means of reaching from one part of the world to another; still, the feeling of oneness existed. This is because the spirit of co-existence was strong enough to overcome any barriers of knowledge or distance. The search for peace in the universe was paramount. This is the reason that our sacred prayers always end with a prayer for peace. Not only that, a meaningful prayer always starts with a prayer for the well-being of all." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)