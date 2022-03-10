Left Menu

EU, Canada fully aligned in standing up to Putin's war, says EU President Leyen

President of EU commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday reiterated the Western Powers' commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:07 IST
EU President speaks with Canadian PM Trudeau (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ursula von der Leyen). Image Credit: ANI
President of EU commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday reiterated the Western Powers' commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's war. Leyen spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the strengthening of cooperation on raw materials.

"Good call with my friend @JustinTrudeau. EU-Canada are fully aligned in standing up to Putin's war. We are working together to support Ukraine. We also discussed the EU's path to independence from Russian oil, gas and coal. EU-Canada will strengthen cooperation on raw materials," President of the European Commission tweeted. Last month, Trudeau spoke with the President of the European Commission and stressed that Russia's actions threaten peace and order in Europe and around the world, are blatant violations of international law, and will not be tolerated, according to Trudeau's statement.

Trudeau and President von der Leyen agreed to continue coordinating closely on efforts with allies and partners to impose severe costs on Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

