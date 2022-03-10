Left Menu

Putin, Lukashenko to meet in Friday in Moscow: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet in Moscow on Friday.

Putin, Lukashenko to meet in Friday in Moscow: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo).
Moscow [Russia], March 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet in Moscow on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Putin and Lukashenko plan to discuss allied cooperation and situation in Ukraine.

"Yes, indeed, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Moscow tomorrow. He will hold talks with President Putin," Peskov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

