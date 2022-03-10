Left Menu

No progress on ceasefire, humanitarian corridors after Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey

The talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey amid the third week of war between the two nations failed to yield any progress on a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors, said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

ANI | Antalya | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:05 IST
No progress on ceasefire, humanitarian corridors after Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey amid the third week of war between the two nations failed to yield any progress on a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors, said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday. "Ukraine, Russia made no progress towards agreeing on a ceasefire after the Russian invasion at tense talks in Turkey," Kuleba said.

Kuleba said he raised the prospect of establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to flee from the besieged city of Mariupol, but "unfortunately Minister Lavrov was not in a position to commit himself to it." In a press conference following the short meeting, Kuleba said a 24-hour ceasefire was also raised in order "to resolve the most pressing humanitarian issues," but he said they "did not make progress" on the issue "since it seems there are other decision-makers for this matter in Russia."

Kuleba said they did agree to continue efforts to "seek a solution to the humanitarian issues on the ground," and added that he is ready to meet again "in this format if there are prospects for substantial discussion and seeking solutions." Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed that a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba will take place in Turkey's Antalya.

"In #Antalya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov holds a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry #Kuleba," tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. This comes against the backdrop of Russian forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022