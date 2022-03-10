Left Menu

People in Nepal hold protest against Chinese atrocities in Tibet

The people in Nepal organised a protest march against Chinese atrocities in Tibet to mark the Tibet Uprising Day on March 10.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:57 IST
People in Nepal hold protest against Chinese atrocities in Tibet. Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

The people in Nepal organised a protest march against Chinese atrocities in Tibet to mark the Tibet Uprising Day on March 10. The people were joined by Tibetan refugees living in Nepal.

Protesters carrying posters condemned Chinese atrocities in Tibet as they walked through Bijuli Bazar to Babarmahal in the capital Kathmandu. March 10 marks a very important day for Tibetan people all over the world.

It was on this day in 1959, when the Tibetans revolted against the forcible occupation of their motherland by the Chinese Communist Party. The Tibetan Uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

