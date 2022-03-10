Tibetans protest in Brussels against decades of Chinese atrocities

Tibetans took to the streets of Brussels on Thursday to protest against decades of Chinese atrocities as they marked the 63rd anniversary of an uprising against Chinese rule. Tibetan Community of Belgium celebrated Tibetan Uprising Day on Thursday. Over 120 Tibetans gathered at Schuman Roundabout to protest against the Chinese occupation of Tibet since 1959.

Tibetans were seen carrying Tibetan Flags, photographs of the Dalai Lama, and Free Tibet posters. They were seen raising slogans against continued Chinese atrocities in Tibet. Speakers like Tibetan Community leaders referred to the recent self-immolation of a Tibetan youth identified as Tsewang Norbu, a 25-year-old popular singer near Potala Palace, Lhasa.

Protesters were also seen showing the clippings of the Conference held at Press Club Brussels on January 4 where the Tibetan cause was highlighted on a big scale. The community people are scheduled to march towards the Chinese Embassy (avenue de Tervueren 443) and protest at 1330hrs and then proceed to Carrefour de l'Europe (in front of Central station), near Grand Place, Brussels where the protest will conclude.

International Campaign for Tibet functionaries was also present during the protest along with other Tibet support groups including Tibetan Women Association (TWA) members. Tibetan Uprising Day is observed every year on March 10. Chinese forces eventually crushed the uprising and forced the Dalai Lama into exile in India, where he remains to this day. (ANI)

