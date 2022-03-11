Left Menu

Turkish air company Pegasus suspends flights to and from Russia for 2 weeks

Turkish Pegasus Airlines decided to cancel all its flights to and from Russia from March 13 for two weeks amid financial sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:19 IST
Turkish air company Pegasus suspends flights to and from Russia for 2 weeks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ankara [Turkey], March 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish Pegasus Airlines decided to cancel all its flights to and from Russia from March 13 for two weeks amid financial sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. "Due to operational risks under these conditions, all our flights to and from Russian Federation have been temporarily suspended as of March 13, 2022 (including) until March 27, 2022," the company said in a statement, adding that such measures were forced due to sanctions on insurance, leasing and other operations on flights to and from Russia.

According to the statement, all passengers on flights to the Russian cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, Grozny, Makhachkala and Krasnodar between these dates can change tickets for free or receive a full refund. The newest wave of EU sanctions introduced against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine banned the sale of aircraft and parts to Russian companies and obliged leasing companies to take back all leased planes from Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

