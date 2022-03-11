NYK accelerates efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

NYK or Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a multiple transportation company. To contribute to the environment, it has taken several initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It sets a target of net-zero emission by 2050 with the development of a new fuel ship, participation in offshore wind power electric generation.

In 2019, NYK established a new Green Business Group to accelerate these efforts. Toshi Nakamura, Executive Officer, NYK Line said, "The mission of the Green Business Group is not only social contribution activity but also profit centre in the global trend of low-carbon decarbonization."

"That group is constituted of three teams, and the first one is related to offshore wind power generation. It is said to be one of the biggest trump cards for decarbonization and renewable energy in power generation, and we would like to enter it as well. Secondly, we are developing this business with energy that does not emit CO2 such as hydrogen and ammonia. If hydrogen and ammonia are used, we would like to introduce this technology in Japan first, and then spread it to Asian countries where demand is very high, such as coal deposits in ammonia. Thirdly, CCS - Carbon Capture and Storage - is the so-called underground processing of CO2 emissions. To this end, we are working together to transport CO2 by ship and to create credits through efforts to reduce CO2," he explained "Another thing that the third team is in charge of is the LNG mission, which supplies LNG to ships. In the future, hydrogen and ammonia are being used as fuel for ships," Nakamura added

"In addition, we are actively working on the business of selling LNG fuel for ships. This is an important point of the decarbonization trend in the world. We want to expand our business one by one. That's exactly what we call ESG management. I believe that this is the core part of ESG management," Nakamura said. To survive as a multiple transportation company NYK is aware of the role to contribute to environmental protection. (ANI)

