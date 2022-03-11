Jaishankar lauds Operation Ganga, says evacuation from Ukraine's Sumy was challenging

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday lauded authorities who facilitated the smooth conduct of Operation Ganga launched by India to bring back students from war-hit Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday lauded authorities who facilitated the smooth conduct of Operation Ganga launched by India to bring back students from war-hit Ukraine. Indian students, who were stranded in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, arrived in the country on special flights earlier today.

"Students from Sumy are returning today to India. Their evacuation was particularly challenging," Jaishankar said in a statement. The External Affairs Minister also thanked all those who facilitated the smooth operations of Operation Ganga.

"Operation Ganga, undertaken at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered due to both leadership and commitment," Jaishankar said. He added "We are thankful to all those who facilitated its (Operation Ganga's) objectives. Our particular gratitude to the authorities in Ukraine and Russia as well as the Red Cross for the evacuation assistance.

"Ukraine's neighbours- Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova gave us exceptional support. My sincerest thanks to them," he further said. "We are grateful to NGOs, individual volunteers, corporates, our airlines and the Indian Air Force who worked so tirelessly in this exercise," the minister said.

The external affairs minister also appreciated his cabinet colleagues Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri and V.K. Singh for their presence on the ground in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. He lauded the Indian embassy in Ukraine and the MEA personnel for their dedicated efforts in a difficult conflict situation.

India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Earlier today, more flights carrying many Indian students from the City of Sumy in North-Eastern Ukraine landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

