Left Menu

353 Russian tanks destroyed since war began: Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday shared the details of the losses that the Russian Armed Forces have incurred noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed with 353 Russian tanks being destroyed since the Ukraine war began.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:36 IST
353 Russian tanks destroyed since war began: Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday shared the details of the losses that the Russian Armed Forces have incurred noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed with 353 Russian tanks being destroyed since the Ukraine war began. According to the MFA data, 1165 armored vehicles of different types, 57 aircraft, 83 helicopters, 125 artillery pieces, and 58 MLRs were hit during the combat.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 558 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs, and 31 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems. As per the latest update, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and six injured as Russia shoots missiles at a military airbase in Lutsk, western Ukraine, said The Kyiv Independent.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022