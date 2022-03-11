Over 5 million drug addicts in Afghanistan

Left Menu

There are five million drug addicts in Afghanistan including over one million minors and women, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi said on Wednesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:11 IST
Afghanistan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi ( File Photo ). Image Credit: ANI
There are five million drug addicts in Afghanistan including over one million minors and women, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi said on Wednesday. Hanafi made these remarks in his meeting with a delegation from International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Inamullah Samangani said, if the International Community assists the Afghan farmers in providing their alternative, the IEA is committed to making efforts in uprooting narcotics across Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. Meanwhile, the head of IRC in Afghanistan Vicki Aken said that delivering health services to deprived areas is a priority of the IRC and a suggestion has been made to the de facto authorities in this regard.

Further, Deputy Director of the committee Zahra Wardak said, the committee is interested in not only working for Afghan women and children but also for the financial self-sufficiency of Afghan women, Khaama Press reported. Opium and other drugs are being sold in open markets in the southern provinces, TOLOnews reported.

As per TOLOnews, the two provinces of Kandahar and Helmand have been recognized as one of the top poppy producers. Afghanistan has been among the world's top illicit drug-producing countries. There are scores of drug addicts currently on the streets.

Taliban so far have a crackdown on small drug dealers but big dealers have been largely given a free pass. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

