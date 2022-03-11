Left Menu

Canada bans imports of oil products from Russia

Canada is banning imports of oil products from Russia, the Canadian government announced on Friday.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"Petroleum.3.5 (1) It is prohibited for any person in Canada and any Canadian outside Canada to import, purchase or acquire any good referred to in column 1 of Schedule 5, wherever situated, from Russia or from any person in Russia," the statement said.

The ban "does not apply to goods if a contract for the import, purchase or acquisition of the good is entered into before the day on which this section comes into force," it added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

