Left Menu

S Inbasekar accredited as next High Commissioner of India to Solomon Islands

S Inbasekar, presently High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Solomon Islands, with residence in Port Moresby.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:24 IST
S Inbasekar accredited as next High Commissioner of India to Solomon Islands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

S Inbasekar, presently High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Solomon Islands, with residence in Port Moresby.

"S Inbasekar (YOA: 2004), presently High Commissioner of India to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Solomon Islands, with residence in Port Moresby," Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022