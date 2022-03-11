S Inbasekar accredited as next High Commissioner of India to Solomon Islands

S Inbasekar, presently High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Solomon Islands, with residence in Port Moresby.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA said. (ANI)

