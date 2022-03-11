Ukraine crisis could trigger Pakistani migrants to EU: Report

The ongoing Ukraine crisis could encourage Pakistani migrants to take advantage of the porous borders with bordering countries to seek asylum or arrive as illegal immigrants in European countries like Germany, said a media report. Ukraine's immediate neighbours like Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania are already preparing for a massive deluge of refugees from Ukraine, European Times reproted.

What worries them, and other European countries like the United Kingdom, France and Germany, is the influx of "undesirable" elements from countries like Pakistan, the report said. Credible reports filtering from the war-zone talk of Pakistani students being evacuated from Ukraine to be temporarily stationed in Romania.

About 130 students have so far reached Romania, of which 70 have returned to Pakistan. The remaining were to be flown back home by March 10, European Times reproted. What has alerted the countries around Ukraine is the disappearance of three of them from the hotel in Romania. They were found to have reached Germany via land route.

This incident has rung warning bells across Europe where Pakistani immigrants have taken part in crime and militant-related activities. The Pakistani migrants' involvement in the London 2005 bombing is a glaring example. Their involvement in moving money, men and material for al Qaeda and other allied terrorist groups have been extensively documented, European Times reproted. On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. (ANI)

