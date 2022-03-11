Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers discuss situation in Ukraine, Middle East

Moscow [Russia], March 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, to discuss the situation in Ukraine, including the evacuation of Turkish citizens, as well as the situation in the Middle East, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"During the talks, the current situation in Ukraine and the Middle East region was discussed. The defense ministers paid special attention to issues related to the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors," the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

