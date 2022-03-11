Left Menu

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers discuss situation in Ukraine, Middle East

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, to discuss the situation in Ukraine, including the evacuation of Turkish citizens, as well as the situation in the Middle East, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:37 IST
Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers discuss situation in Ukraine, Middle East
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], March 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, to discuss the situation in Ukraine, including the evacuation of Turkish citizens, as well as the situation in the Middle East, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"During the talks, the current situation in Ukraine and the Middle East region was discussed. The defense ministers paid special attention to issues related to the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors," the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022