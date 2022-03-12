Left Menu

India pushes China for resolution of remaining friction points in Ladakh in 15th round of border talks

The Indian side on Friday pushed China for the resolution of remaining friction points in Ladakh, during the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks that lasted for around 13 hours, Army Sources said.

The Indian side on Friday pushed China for the resolution of remaining friction points in Ladakh, during the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks that lasted for around 13 hours, Army Sources said. The sources said the Indian side pushed for a resolution to address the military standoff which started in April-May 2020.

The latest round of talks took place at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. India and China have been holding talks on the 'Line of Actual Control (LAC)' in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff.

The talks held till now have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas. Both sides are holding discussions for the resolution of the remaining friction areas, according to sources.

Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature. (ANI)

