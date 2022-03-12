Zelenskyy says 7,144 people evacuated from several Ukrainian cities on Friday

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 7,144 people had been evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Friday. "7,144 people have been rescued from Enerhodar, Bucha, Hostomel and Kozarovychi," Zelenskyy said in a video address on his Telegram channel.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

