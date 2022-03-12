Pakistan reports 571 fresh COVID-19 infections, 6 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Pakistan so far reached 1,518,083, including 17,849 active cases, according to the NCOC.

Of the active cases, 641 patients are under critical care. With 36,885 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 1.54 per cent was observed.

As many as 1,469,930 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan so far, according to NCOC. However, with the addition of six new deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Pakistan rose to 30,304.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with 571,548 infections reported so far, followed by the Punjab province with 503,590 cases. (ANI)

