Left Menu

Colgate-Palmolive to sell only essential health, hygiene products in Russia

The US-based Colgate-Palmolive has suspended the importation and sales of all its products barring essential health and hygiene products in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 10:05 IST
Colgate-Palmolive to sell only essential health, hygiene products in Russia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US-based Colgate-Palmolive has suspended the importation and sales of all its products barring essential health and hygiene products in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. An official statement issued by Colgate-Palmolive CEO Noel Wallace said that the company has also ceased all capital investments, media, advertising and promotional activities in Russia.

"Many of you have also asked about our operations in Russia. We have suspended the importation and sales of all products other than essential health and hygiene products for everyday use. We also have ceased all capital investments, media, advertising and promotional activities. Going forward, we will continue to assess the situation to take actions in a way that aligns with our values and reflects our commitment to Colgate people and the communities where they live and work," said the statement. Earlier, the US beverage giants PepsiCo and Coca-Cola along with fast food major McDonald's and coffeehouse chain Starbucks had announced the suspension, temporarily, of their businesses in Russia.

Further, credit card and payment giants Mastercard and Visa announced that they were suspending operations in Russia and that their cards issued by Russian banks will no longer work outside the country The slew of sanctions and suspensions of businesses came following Russia's invasion of Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.

However, Russia continues to maintain that it started the "military operations" in Ukraine to save the residents of eastern Ukraine and "demilitarise" and "denazify" the political leadership of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal mass ejections

Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022