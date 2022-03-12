Left Menu

Attempt to 'demonise', says Russia after US warns Moscow will use chemical weapons in Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has described the recent US warning that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine, as another attempt to demonize his country.

Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov. Image Credit: ANI
"Such claims are worth a penny. The US official, as always, did not bother to provide any evidence. This is another attempt to demonize our country," the ambassador said, as quoted by the Russian embassy's Telegram channel.

"Our country, unlike the United States, eliminated all available stocks of chemical warfare agents in 2017. This fact has been documented by the OPCW. It is pointless to argue with this fact," Antonov added. (ANI)

