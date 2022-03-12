Left Menu

S Korea reports record high of 383,665 daily COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported a record high of 383,665 daily COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 6,206,277, the health authorities said Saturday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 12-03-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 12:39 IST
S Korea reports record high of 383,665 daily COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], March 12 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported a record high of 383,665 daily COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 6,206,277, the health authorities said Saturday. The daily caseload was sharply up from 282,983 in the previous day, surpassing the previous high of 342,433 tallied on Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread. Of the new cases, 80,437 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 107,941 and 23,735 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 171,477, or 44.7 percent of the total local transmission. Among the new cases, 75 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 30,206.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,066, down 50 from the previous day. A total of 269 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 10,144. The total fatality rate was 0.16 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,903,107 people, or 87.5 per cent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,428,431, or 86.6 per cent of the population. The number of those who received booster jabs was 32,064,014 people, or 62.5 per cent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022