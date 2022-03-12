Blast injures two children in Afghanistan's Faryab province

Two children were injured as an explosive device went off in Maimana, the capital city of Afghanistan's Faryab province on Friday, local media said. The children were playing on the ground in the northern province when the device from the previous years of wars exploded, state-run news agency, Bakhtar reported.

According to the news agency, one of the children was seriously injured and is now in critical condition. The local authorities are yet to make comments on the incident. (ANI)

