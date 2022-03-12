Left Menu

China encroaching into Nepal's territory, says report

A Nepalese government report, dated September 2021, has accused China of encroaching into Nepal's territory along their shared border.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-03-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 13:02 IST
China encroaching into Nepal's territory, says report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A Nepalese government report, dated September 2021, has accused China of encroaching into Nepal's territory along their shared border. The report, commissioned after it was reported that China was trespassing in the Humla district in the far west of Nepal, claims that Chinese forces threatened Nepal's border police.

According to the report, surveillance activities by Chinese security forces had restricted religious activities on the Nepalese side of the border at a place called Lalungjong. It further said that China had been limiting grazing by the cattle stock of the Nepalese farmers. It further found that China was building a fence around a border pillar and attempting to construct a canal and a road on the Nepalese side of the border. The report also suggested the deployment of Nepalese security forces in the area to step up security.

Surprisingly, Nepal also remains silent on the issue as the report was not published by the government but was leaked. Despite all evidence on the ground, the report is now pending with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Further, after the report was leaked, Nepalese Communications Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said, "Any border issues with its neighbours would be dealt with diplomatically. Either with India or with China, if there are any issues at our border, we will resolve them through diplomatic means. Such problems should not arise, and the Nepal government will always make efforts to prevent such situations."

As per a media report, with the Nepalese government downplaying the issue, Binay Yadav, Chairperson of Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan, had submitted a memorandum to the United Nations office in Kathmandu, urging the international community to take note of Chinese land grabbing tactics. The memorandum says, "According to the study, the area between pillar number 5 (2) and the middle of the Kit Khola has been marked as the border between the two countries since the 1963 Boundary Protocol," adding that it has been discovered that the Chinese side has erected fences and wires in Nepali land.

Meanwhile, amid reports of Chinese encroachment into Nepal in the last two years, there have been protests in Kathmandu against China's expansionist ambitions. However, China has denied such reports as the Chinese Embassy in Nepal issued a statement in January, saying "there is no dispute at all. It is hoped that the Nepali people (will) not be misled with false individual reports." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022