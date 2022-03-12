Taliban to participate in third regional meeting on Afghanistan in China

Left Menu

The acting Foreign Minister of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi will be attending the third regional meeting on Afghanistan to be held in China later this month, a Taliban spokesperson said on Twitter.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-03-2022 13:05 IST
Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
The acting Foreign Minister of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi will be attending the third regional meeting on Afghanistan to be held in China later this month, a Taliban spokesperson said on Twitter. The announcement comes after the acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi met with China's ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations as well as the upcoming regional meeting on Afghanistan in China, Tolo News reported.

"The meeting focused on enhanced relations between both countries, political and economic issues as well as the convening and participation in the regional foreign ministers' meeting to be held in China at the end of this month," said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson of Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Minister Muttaqi said he would attend the meeting (in China), expressing optimism about a favourable outcome for Afghanistan," Ahmad added.

Previously, the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that his country is preparing for the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, adding that his country is willing to contribute to the durable stability and security in Afghanistan, the report said. The first meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's six neighbouring countries included Iran, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan and was hosted by Pakistan in September last year.

The second meeting of the foreign ministers of the regional countries was held in Iran last October in which the participants issued a joint statement and called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, the report added. Notably, the Taliban representatives are also attending the ongoing Antalya Diplomacy Summit in Turkey.

US Special Representative Thomas West on Friday met Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the Turkish city of Antalya and discussed the political and economic situation in Afghanistan. "With colleagues, Amb Beth Jones, Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts and Charge d'Affaires McCary @USAmbKabul, spent productive time with Taliban delegation. Covered critical issues for the Afghan people: economic stabilization & growth, education, & commercial air travel," West tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

