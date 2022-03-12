Left Menu

Pakistan: Opposition to hit street if no-trust motion against Imran Khan fails

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the Opposition would hit the street, bringing anarchy in the country, if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan fails, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-03-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 13:20 IST
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the Opposition would hit the street, bringing anarchy in the country, if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan fails, local media reported. Imran Khan would not be able to rule the country even if the no-confidence resolution against his government fails, The News International quoted the PDM chief.

Rehman said that though there are apprehensions of failure of the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan government should not think about continuing its regime as the Opposition was waging 'Jihad' against the premiere by moving a no-trust move. "A person can be mad and its higher degree is insane as he had nothing to do with nobility and he had an inherent absence of noble character and no one knows in which society he has been brought up," the media outlet quoted Rehman as saying.

He added that Imran Khan did not fit in the slot of the Prime Minister as he called others names, used abusive language and did immoral things. "Whether we come or not, Imran Khan should go and we will use every democratic and Constitutional manner for his ouster," he stated.

He also said that the civil or military bureaucracy should keep away from politics and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to restrain Imran Khan from holding public rallies as a no-trust motion has been moved against him. Notably, the Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

