Pakistan's election commission summons Imran Khan for violating poll code

Pakistan's election commission has summoned Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct issued for local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister addressed a public meeting in the Lower Dir district, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The election commission has directed him to explain his position and appear before him or send in a lawyer on March 14 for the purpose. "It was conveyed to you that public office holder including prime minister cannot participate in election campaign or canvass in any local council or announce any development scheme after issuance of election schedule," read the notice.

The notice added that Imran Khan was advised to abide by the provisions of the revised code of conduct. Ahead of the no-confidence motion against his government, Imran Khan on Friday used derogatory language for Opposition leaders and threatened them with consequences once the motion fails.

Imran Khan launched a scathing attack on the troika of opposition figures, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif, the three leaders who are spearheading the no-trust move against him while addressing a public meeting at Dir Scouts Ground in Balambat. Khan referred to the trio of Opposition leaders as "Showbaz Sharif, Diesel and Dakoo".

He, however, kept his choicest slur for the Jamaat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) [JUI-F] chief, brushing aside advice that he himself said had been received from the head of the country's armed forces. (ANI)

